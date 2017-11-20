High School Football Picks: Week 14

Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 | 1:48 p.m.
One state champion will be crowned. Another will be well on its way.
That’s where high school football stands this weekend, with only three games remaining in the Sun’s annual picks contest between Ray Brewer and Case Keefer.
Check below to find their picks for this week.
The week of November 17
Brewer's Picks
Last Week
3-1 (.750)
Season:
116-31 (.789)
Brewer vs. Keefer
Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.
Keefer's Picks
Last Week
4-0 (1.000)
Season:
116-31 (.789)
I can't get 84-8 out of my memory.
Bishop Gorman 53, Liberty 7
How fast do they start the running clock?
Bishop Gorman 63, Liberty 14
Three cheers to the Rattlers on a great run. And three cheers for DP on winning a state championship.
Desert Pines 34, Mojave 14
Jaguars have improved to the point that they're unstoppable.
Desert Pines 36, Mojave 13
