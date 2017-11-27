Las Vegas Sun

High School Football Picks: State Championship

By (contact), (contact)

The final leg of Bishop Gorman’s quest to win a ninth straight state championship comes in Reno on Saturday.

Can Reed High do what no other in-state opponent has done and give Gorman a legitimate scare?

Check below to see what Ray Brewer and Case Keefer think as they conclude their season-long competition picking every game.

The week of November 17

Brewer's Picks
Last Week
1-0 (1.000)
Season:
117-31 (.790)

Brewer vs. Keefer

Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.

Keefer's Picks
Last Week
1-0 (1.000)
Season:
117-31 (.790)

Gorman can name the final score.
Bishop Gorman 63, Reed 0

Bishop Gorman
vs.
Reed

Gaels already beat the second-best team in the state last week.
Bishop Gorman 66, Reed 3

0

