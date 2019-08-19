High School Football Picks: Week 1

Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 | 3:40 p.m.
New season, new picks competition.
Las Vegas Sun sports editors Ray Brewer and Case Keefer have tied in their column picking every high school football game in each of the last two years. They’re hoping for resolution this season.
Week 1 should provide an opportunity for early separation considering they’re on opposite sides of a handful of games.
Check below for all of their week 1 picks.
The week of August 23
Brewer's Picks
Last Season
166-39 (.810)
Brewer vs. Keefer
Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.
Keefer's Picks
Last Season
166-39 (.810)
Don’t be surprised if Gorman goes undefeated.
Bishop Gorman 37, Orem 12
Orem (Utah)
at
Bishop Gorman
To start this off with a coaching cliché, let’s take it one game at a time, Brewer.
Bishop Gorman 27, Orem 13
Arbor View makes statement with run game, defense.
Arbor View 31, Basic 8
Wolves always have a bite, won’t go down without a fight.
Arbor View 24, Basic 20
Mountain Pointe pulls away in the fourth quarter.
Mountain Pointe 41, Faith Lutheran 28
Mountain Pointe (Ariz.)
at
Faith Lutheran
Crusaders’ upward ascent continues with a big out-of-state win.
Faith Lutheran 28, Mountain Pointe 27
Too many playmakers on offense for Centennial.
Centennial 35, Sierra Vista 14
Feels like the Sierra Vista program is entering a rebuilding period while Centennial is fully exiting its own.
Centennial 31, Sierra Vista 7
Adelanto returns its leading rusher and passer for a 13-win team in 2018.
Adelanto 33, Las Vegas 16
Adelanto (Calif.)
at
Las Vegas
Tough assignment for the ‘Cats to start the season.
Adelanto 34, Las Vegas 13
Rule No. 1: Always pick against Nevada team in California.
Huntington Beach 27, Green Valley 22
Green Valley
at
Huntington Beach (Calif.)
Rules are made to be broken.
Green Valley 41, Huntington Beach 34
This has all the makings of a back and forth affair.
Chandler 37, Liberty 33
Chandler (Ariz.)
at
Liberty
Looks like Brewer’s actual rule is something more like, “Never pick the Nevada team.”
Liberty 17, Chandler 16
Love when old-school Las Vegas schools play on a Friday night.
Rancho 19, Western 12
Could go either way.
Rancho 20, Western 19
Chey-town has too much speed at skilled positions.
Cheyenne 40, Eldorado 12
I’m really high on Cheyenne this year.
Cheyenne 34, Eldorado 10
Jordan Norwood will rush for 200 yards ...in the first half.
Cimarron 50, Boulder City 20
Whoa, forgot Jordan Norwood was back.
Cimarron 45, Boulder City 28
Rematch of state playoff game in 2018. Same result.
Lowry 35, Pahrump Valley 19
Lowry
at
Pahrump Valley
Certainly seems like Lowry always wins these games early in the season.
Lowry 27, Pahrump Valley 21
I lost with Valley last year in this spot. Opinion hasn’t changed.
Valley 23, Bonanza 18
Backing the Bengals in this matchup brings success.
Bonanza 28, Valley 21
Max Preps ranks Coronado No. 4,765 nationally; Foothill 5,976. I love playing underdogs.
Foothill 31, Coronado 16
Foothill (Calif.)
at
Coronado
Cougars will be much improved this year.
Coronado 27, Foothill 16
I’ve got Moapa Valley winning state. Can’t not pick the Pirates.
Moapa Valley 33, Canyon View 12
Moapa Valley
at
Canyon View (Utah)
Banking on the days of Moapa letting me down against Utah teams being over.
Moapa Valley 24, Canyon View 21
Snow Canyon beats a Las Vegas team every year, right?
Snow Canyon 30, Shadow Ridge 18
Shadow Ridge
at
Snow Canyon (Utah)
Finally, after more than 10 years, a Brewer theory that I agree with.
Snow Canyon 36, Shadow Ridge 26
Breaking one of my rules. Go Nevada.
Foothill 32, Coachella 8
Coachella Valley (Calif.)
at
Foothill
See what I said earlier about rules...
Foothill 38, Coachella 17
Chalk one up for my Cowboys.
Chaparral 46, Mojave 17
Might be one of week 1’s closer games.
Chaparral 27, Mojave 23
#RollPalo opens the season with a shutout.
Palo Verde 21, Durango 0
Don’t count out Durango so easily.
Palo Verde 13, Durango 12
Legacy beat Burroughs by 31 last year. Legacy has a better team this season.
Legacy 38, Burroughs 7
Burroughs (Calif.)
at
Legacy
Going to be a fun night in North Town.
Legacy 28, Burroughs 0
Virgin Valley, some feel, is better than Moapa Valley.
Virgin Valley 40, Clark 19
Virgin Valley pulls it out in the fourth quarter.
Virgin Valley 30, Clark 21
Don’t call it an upset. Del Sol is legit.
Del Sol 31, Desert Oasis 30
Diamondbacks are poised to retain last year’s gains.
Desert Oasis 28, Del Sol 21
