August 19, 2019

High School Football Picks: Week 1

New season, new picks competition.

Las Vegas Sun sports editors Ray Brewer and Case Keefer have tied in their column picking every high school football game in each of the last two years. They’re hoping for resolution this season.

Week 1 should provide an opportunity for early separation considering they’re on opposite sides of a handful of games.

Check below for all of their week 1 picks.

 

The week of August 23

Brewer's Picks
Last Season
166-39 (.810)

Brewer vs. Keefer

Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.

Keefer's Picks
Last Season
166-39 (.810)

Don’t be surprised if Gorman goes undefeated.
Bishop Gorman 37, Orem 12

Orem (Utah)
at
Bishop Gorman

To start this off with a coaching cliché, let’s take it one game at a time, Brewer.
Bishop Gorman 27, Orem 13

Arbor View makes statement with run game, defense.
Arbor View 31, Basic 8

Arbor View
at
Basic

Wolves always have a bite, won’t go down without a fight.
Arbor View 24, Basic 20

Mountain Pointe pulls away in the fourth quarter.
Mountain Pointe 41, Faith Lutheran 28

Mountain Pointe (Ariz.)
at
Faith Lutheran

Crusaders’ upward ascent continues with a big out-of-state win.
Faith Lutheran 28, Mountain Pointe 27

Too many playmakers on offense for Centennial.
Centennial 35, Sierra Vista 14

Centennial
at
Sierra Vista

Feels like the Sierra Vista program is entering a rebuilding period while Centennial is fully exiting its own.
Centennial 31, Sierra Vista 7

Adelanto returns its leading rusher and passer for a 13-win team in 2018.
Adelanto 33, Las Vegas 16

Adelanto (Calif.)
at
Las Vegas

Tough assignment for the ‘Cats to start the season.
Adelanto 34, Las Vegas 13

Rule No. 1: Always pick against Nevada team in California.
Huntington Beach 27, Green Valley 22

Green Valley
at
Huntington Beach (Calif.)

Rules are made to be broken.
Green Valley 41, Huntington Beach 34

This has all the makings of a back and forth affair.
Chandler 37, Liberty 33

Chandler (Ariz.)
at
Liberty

Looks like Brewer’s actual rule is something more like, “Never pick the Nevada team.”
Liberty 17, Chandler 16

Love when old-school Las Vegas schools play on a Friday night.
Rancho 19, Western 12

Rancho
at
Western

Could go either way.
Rancho 20, Western 19

Chey-town has too much speed at skilled positions.
Cheyenne 40, Eldorado 12

Eldorado
at
Cheyenne

I’m really high on Cheyenne this year.
Cheyenne 34, Eldorado 10

Jordan Norwood will rush for 200 yards ...in the first half.
Cimarron 50, Boulder City 20

Cimarron-Memorial
at
Boulder City

Whoa, forgot Jordan Norwood was back.
Cimarron 45, Boulder City 28

Rematch of state playoff game in 2018. Same result.
Lowry 35, Pahrump Valley 19

Lowry
at
Pahrump Valley

Certainly seems like Lowry always wins these games early in the season.
Lowry 27, Pahrump Valley 21

I lost with Valley last year in this spot. Opinion hasn’t changed.
Valley 23, Bonanza 18

Valley
at
Bonanza

Backing the Bengals in this matchup brings success.
Bonanza 28, Valley 21

Max Preps ranks Coronado No. 4,765 nationally; Foothill 5,976. I love playing underdogs.
Foothill 31, Coronado 16

Foothill (Calif.)
at
Coronado

Cougars will be much improved this year.
Coronado 27, Foothill 16

I’ve got Moapa Valley winning state. Can’t not pick the Pirates.
Moapa Valley 33, Canyon View 12

Moapa Valley
at
Canyon View (Utah)

Banking on the days of Moapa letting me down against Utah teams being over.
Moapa Valley 24, Canyon View 21

Snow Canyon beats a Las Vegas team every year, right?
Snow Canyon 30, Shadow Ridge 18

Shadow Ridge
at
Snow Canyon (Utah)

Finally, after more than 10 years, a Brewer theory that I agree with.
Snow Canyon 36, Shadow Ridge 26

Breaking one of my rules. Go Nevada.
Foothill 32, Coachella 8

Coachella Valley (Calif.)
at
Foothill

See what I said earlier about rules...
Foothill 38, Coachella 17

Chalk one up for my Cowboys.
Chaparral 46, Mojave 17

Mojave
at
Chaparral

Might be one of week 1’s closer games.
Chaparral 27, Mojave 23

#RollPalo opens the season with a shutout.
Palo Verde 21, Durango 0

Palo Verde
at
Durango

Don’t count out Durango so easily.
Palo Verde 13, Durango 12

Legacy beat Burroughs by 31 last year. Legacy has a better team this season.
Legacy 38, Burroughs 7

Burroughs (Calif.)
at
Legacy

Going to be a fun night in North Town.
Legacy 28, Burroughs 0

Virgin Valley, some feel, is better than Moapa Valley.
Virgin Valley 40, Clark 19

Clark
at
Virgin Valley

Virgin Valley pulls it out in the fourth quarter.
Virgin Valley 30, Clark 21

Don’t call it an upset. Del Sol is legit.
Del Sol 31, Desert Oasis 30

Del Sol
at
Desert Oasis

Diamondbacks are poised to retain last year’s gains.
Desert Oasis 28, Del Sol 21

