High School Football Picks: Week 2

The procession of out-of-state games continues early in the high school football season.
More than a third of the contests on the week 2 slates feature a Southern Nevada team taking on an opponent from outside the Silver State lines. And then there's even one reprising the classic battle between North and South.
Read below to find picks on all the matchups from Ray Brewer and Case Keefer.
The week of August 30
Brewer's Picks
Last Week
17-4 (.809)
Brewer vs. Keefer
Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.
Keefer's Picks
Last Week
17-4 (.809)
A Thursday Night Lights ‘upset’.
Boulder City 31, Cheyenne 29
Eagles won’t slow Majae Madison.
Cheyenne 34, Boulder City 14
Arbor View’s defense passes test of high-scoring Utah team.
Arbor View 31, American Fork 15
American Fork (Utah)
at
Arbor View
It’s only been one game, but this might be the best Arbor View team ever.
Arbor View 35, American Fork 27
Tough spot on road for Pats, as Mililani hasn’t been scored on in two weeks.
Mililani 43, Liberty 30
Liberty
at
Mililani
Liberty drops another close game, but it will be better in the long run for it.
Mililani 31, Liberty 28
If Gorman is going to lose a game, it will be this week. Still won’t happen.
Bishop Gorman 33, St. Louis 22
Bishop Gorman
at
St. Louis (Hawaii)
Can’t think of a harder road game than this one.
St. Louis 24, Bishop Gorman 23
Jags overcome first-game mistakes, pull away late.
Desert Pines 41, Bishop Manogue 26
Bishop Manogue
at
Desert Pines
Desert Pines shows off shiny new offense.
Desert Pines 45, Bishop Manogue 21
’Cats go into Colorado and grab nice win for Nevada brand.
Las Vegas 29, Gateway 18
Las Vegas
at
Gateway (Colo.)
Ja’Shawn Scroggins will have some of the most impressive stats in the state through two games.
Las Vegas 41, Gateway 21
Mountain Lions drop low-scoring affair.
Skyride 18, Sierraa Vista 13
Sierra Vista
at
Skyridge (Utah)
Sierra Vista shows improvement in week 2, but not enough.
Skyridge 21, Sierra Vista 10
Foothill can’t match the Canyon Springs speed.
Canyon Springs 27, Foothill 23
Really? Another year, another misguided, “Foothill is slow,” narrative.
Foothill 28, Canyon Springs 21
Gators win home opener.
Green Valley 37, Durango 16
Easy to trust Gators’ defense after last week’s strong performance.
Green Valley 16, Durango 7
When in doubt, always pick the orange and black.
Chaparral 30, Spring Valley 20
OK, that rhyme sold me.
Chaparral 27, Spring Valley 13
Rancho opens the season 2-0.
Rancho 19, Clark 16
I have a tough time imagining Rancho being 2-0.
Clark 26, Rancho 21
Who gets to 1,000 yards first? DO’s Vaughn or Cimarron’s Norwood?
Desert Oasis 43, Valley 7
Not sure, but Vaughn will get to 2-0 first since his team is actually playing this week.
Desert Oasis 34, Valley 16
Mustangs should be 2-0.
Shadow Ridge 45, Mojave 0
Shadow Ridge had the most impressive loss last week in nearly knocking off Snow Canyon.
Shadow Ridge 33, Mojave 3
Get out the calculators.
Virgin Valley 40, Pahrump Valley 38
Lower-scoring than Brewer thinks with the home team coming through in the end.
Virgin Valley 24, Pahrump Valley 21
Moapa Valley impossible to beat in Overton.
Moaap Valley 27, Coronado 13
Pirates survive their first scare of the season.
Moapa Valley 21, Coronado 16
Always pick the California team at home vs. Nevada.
Beckman 33, Eldorado 8
Eldorado
at
Beckman (Calif.)
California schools start to even up the score after a rough first week against Nevada programs.
Beckman 28, Eldorado 16
