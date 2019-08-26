Las Vegas Sun

August 26, 2019

Currently: 105° — Complete forecast

0

High School Football Picks: Week 2

By (contact), (contact)

The procession of out-of-state games continues early in the high school football season.

More than a third of the contests on the week 2 slates feature a Southern Nevada team taking on an opponent from outside the Silver State lines. And then there's even one reprising the classic battle between North and South.

Read below to find picks on all the matchups from Ray Brewer and Case Keefer.

The week of August 30

Brewer's Picks
Last Week
17-4 (.809)

Brewer vs. Keefer

Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.

Keefer's Picks
Last Week
17-4 (.809)

A Thursday Night Lights ‘upset’.
Boulder City 31, Cheyenne 29

Boulder City
at
Cheyenne

Eagles won’t slow Majae Madison.
Cheyenne 34, Boulder City 14

Arbor View’s defense passes test of high-scoring Utah team.
Arbor View 31, American Fork 15

American Fork (Utah)
at
Arbor View

It’s only been one game, but this might be the best Arbor View team ever.
Arbor View 35, American Fork 27

Tough spot on road for Pats, as Mililani hasn’t been scored on in two weeks.
Mililani 43, Liberty 30

Liberty
at
Mililani

Liberty drops another close game, but it will be better in the long run for it.
Mililani 31, Liberty 28

If Gorman is going to lose a game, it will be this week. Still won’t happen.
Bishop Gorman 33, St. Louis 22

Bishop Gorman
at
St. Louis (Hawaii)

Can’t think of a harder road game than this one.
St. Louis 24, Bishop Gorman 23

Jags overcome first-game mistakes, pull away late.
Desert Pines 41, Bishop Manogue 26

Bishop Manogue
at
Desert Pines

Desert Pines shows off shiny new offense.
Desert Pines 45, Bishop Manogue 21

’Cats go into Colorado and grab nice win for Nevada brand.
Las Vegas 29, Gateway 18

Las Vegas
at
Gateway (Colo.)

Ja’Shawn Scroggins will have some of the most impressive stats in the state through two games.
Las Vegas 41, Gateway 21

Mountain Lions drop low-scoring affair.
Skyride 18, Sierraa Vista 13

Sierra Vista
at
Skyridge (Utah)

Sierra Vista shows improvement in week 2, but not enough.
Skyridge 21, Sierra Vista 10

Foothill can’t match the Canyon Springs speed.
Canyon Springs 27, Foothill 23

Canyon Springs
at
Foothill

Really? Another year, another misguided, “Foothill is slow,” narrative.
Foothill 28, Canyon Springs 21

Gators win home opener.
Green Valley 37, Durango 16

Durago
at
Green Valley

Easy to trust Gators’ defense after last week’s strong performance.
Green Valley 16, Durango 7

When in doubt, always pick the orange and black.
Chaparral 30, Spring Valley 20

Spring Valley
at
Chaparral

OK, that rhyme sold me.
Chaparral 27, Spring Valley 13

Rancho opens the season 2-0.
Rancho 19, Clark 16

Rancho
at
Clark

I have a tough time imagining Rancho being 2-0.
Clark 26, Rancho 21

Who gets to 1,000 yards first? DO’s Vaughn or Cimarron’s Norwood?
Desert Oasis 43, Valley 7

Valley
at
Desert Oasis

Not sure, but Vaughn will get to 2-0 first since his team is actually playing this week.
Desert Oasis 34, Valley 16

Mustangs should be 2-0.
Shadow Ridge 45, Mojave 0

Shadow Ridge
at
Mojave

Shadow Ridge had the most impressive loss last week in nearly knocking off Snow Canyon.
Shadow Ridge 33, Mojave 3

Get out the calculators.
Virgin Valley 40, Pahrump Valley 38

Pahrump Valley
at
Virgin Valley

Lower-scoring than Brewer thinks with the home team coming through in the end.
Virgin Valley 24, Pahrump Valley 21

Moapa Valley impossible to beat in Overton.
Moaap Valley 27, Coronado 13

Coronado
at
Moapa Valley

Pirates survive their first scare of the season.
Moapa Valley 21, Coronado 16

Always pick the California team at home vs. Nevada.
Beckman 33, Eldorado 8

Eldorado
at
Beckman (Calif.)

California schools start to even up the score after a rough first week against Nevada programs.
Beckman 28, Eldorado 16

0

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy