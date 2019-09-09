High School Football Picks: Week 4

Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 | 3:15 p.m.
Rivalry games proliferate the week 4 schedule.
By the end of Friday night, a winner will be crowned in The Banner Game, the Battle of the Bulls, the Duel in the Desert and more. It should make for a special night of football, and Las Vegas Sun sports editors Ray Brewer and Case Keefer think they have it all figured out.
They only disagree on one game this week.
Read below to find all their picks.
The week of September 13
Brewer's Picks
Last Week
19-3 (.863)
Season:
46-12 (.793)
Brewer vs. Keefer
Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.
Keefer's Picks
Last Week
16-6 (.727)
Season:
45-13 (.775)
Glad the kids at Mojave get a television game.
Moapa Valley 50, Mojave 0
Moapa Valley is back on track.
Moapa Valley 42, Mojave 13
Liberty could go 0-5 against national opponents. Still No. 2 team in Las Vegas.
Centennil 30, Liberty 20
Liberty
vs.
Centennial Corona (Calif.)
This schedule is masochistic.
Centennial 36, Liberty 16
Cimarron turns rivalry game into a blowout.
Cimarron 31, Cheyenne 8
I think this will be much closer.
Cimarron 28, Cheyenne 18
Arbor View slightly banged up. D-line still solid.
Arbor View 23, Legacy 17
Legacy
at
Arbor View
Aggies’ defense will bottle up Longhorns.
Arbor View 30, Legacy 7
Centennial has our attention. Dawgs are good.
Centennial 39, Basic 17
Jordan Smith is bound to get loose a few times.
Centennial 28, Basic 15
Some feel Desert Pines will be undefeated on Thanksgiving weekend.
Desert Pines 50, Sierra Vista 6
Those some are hard to argue against considering the Jaguars have won big twice despite reportedly playing far from their best.
Desert Pines 43, Sierra Vista 7
Chaparral has a chance to make the playoffs in the Southeast League.
Chaparral 31, Clark 13
Chaparral’s offensive weapons shine through.
Chaparral 28, Clark 21
Trailblazers get into the win column.
Durango 33, Sunrise Mountain 12
Trailblazers will be highly dangerous by the end of the year.
Durango 34, Sunrise Mountain 0
Here’s wishing it was a best-of-7 series.
Valley 13, Rancho 12
Valley gets a victory after a close miss last week.
Valley 24, Rancho 16
I’m still confident in Del Sol making a playoff run.
Silverado 40, Del Sol 20
Dragons will compete, but Skyhawks make a few more plays.
Silverado 35, Del Sol 26
Playoff rematch has a different result. BC Eagles get revenge.
Boulder City 36, Pahrump Valley 22
Eagles’ defense is too stingy for Trojans.
Boulder City 21, Pahrump Valley 12
Skyhawks’ ground game gives ‘Cats fits.
Silverado 29, Las Vegas 25
Skyhawks’ defense is no joke either.
Silverado 28, Las Vegas 21
The Banner comes home to Bonanza.
Bonanza 23, Spring Valley 21
Grizzlies are well-rested and ready to pounce.
Spring Valley 31, Bonanza 28
Anyone have a coin?
Bishop Gorman 36, Lone Peak 34
Bishop Gorman
at
Lone Peak (Utah)
No quarter necessary to tell you the Gaels aren’t losing again this season.
Bishop Gorman 21, Lone Peak 10
Another tough spot for the Crusaders.
Rancho Cucamonga 44, Faith Lutheran 18
Faith Lutheran
at
Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.)
Masochistic schedule, part two.
Rancho Cucamonga 41, Faith Lutheran 7
Join the Discussion:
Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.
Full comments policy