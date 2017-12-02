Vegas Play of the Day: SEC Championship Game

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Georgia plus-2 vs. Auburn: $550 to win $500

I’ve gotten myself in trouble with the last few Saturday Play of the Days by trying to get cute and pick something other than what was in college football by the odds. We’re done with that.

I’m taking what I like on conference championship week, regardless on if I’ve already written about it. And I like the Bulldogs.

Auburn coming in as the favorite exemplifies the one rule that should never be broken in sports betting — not overreacting to a single game. Even when that one game was between the same two teams and saw one come out with a 40-17 victory.

That was Georgia’s worst performance of the year, and it was Auburn’s best. Take the year as a whole, and the Bulldogs are comfortably the better team.

They’re more explosive on offense, stingier on defense and more well rounded across the entire field. Coaching is the one area of concern, as Gus Malzahn is more experienced and shrewd in big games than Kirby Smart but the gap isn’t enough to make up for a flawed line.

Georgia should win this game.

Current Standings: Granger (10-9, $11,975), Keefer (14-15-1, $9,381), Brewer (16-15, $9,290), Grimala (8-8, $8,755)

