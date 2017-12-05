Las Vegas Sun

Vegas Play of the Day: Trailblazers vs. Wizards

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) reacts after a play in the first half of Game 6 of the second round of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, May 15, 2015, in Washington.

We’re entering the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Portland Trailblazers minus-6 vs. Washington Wizards, $550 to win $500: Washington has looked shaky without injured point guard John Wall, and that's to be expected. But the Wizards completely fell apart Monday night, falling at Utah, 116-69. The offense clearly struggles to create open looks without Wall, and it's only getting worse the longer he's out.

Portland isn't a great team, but the Blazers have a good home-court advantage and enough firepower to ward off the undermanned Wizards.

Current Standings: Granger (10-9, $11,975), Brewer (17-16, $9,230), Keefer (15-15-1, $9,881), Grimala (8-8, $8,755)

