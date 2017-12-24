Week 16 NFL picks against the spread for the Sun’s handicapping contest

The NFC South appears to be the clear answer to the annual question of which division will be the best in the NFL.

If the playoffs started today, three teams from the division — the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons — would be in the field. It feels like a virtual guarantee that the NFC South gets two teams into the postseason.

The only uncertainty is which team will win the league. The Saints and Falcons each control their own destinies and face off in today’s game with the highest stakes in a 10:05 a.m. kickoff at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Falcons trail the Saints and Panthers by one game in the standings, but finish the season with meetings against both of them. The first of the two matchups is the Sun handicapping contest’s game of the week, making it a required pick in the competition where four sports writers place six weekly wagers off of the South Point betting board.

Jesse Granger

Season: 51-34-5

Last Week: 3-1-2

Rams vs. Titans under 48 points

Saints minus-5.5 vs. Falcons

Patriots minus-12 vs. Bills

Jaguars minus-4 at 49ers

Seahawks plus-5 at Cowboys

Eagles minus-8.5 vs. Raiders

Case Keefer (2012, 2014, 2015 champion, 2013 co-champion)

Season: 49-36-5

Last Week: 2-2-2

Titans plus-6.5 vs. Rams

Browns plus-6.5 at Bears

Saints minus-5.5 vs. Falcons

Cardinals minus-3.5 vs. Giants

Seahawks plus-5 at Cowboys

Eagles minus-8.5 vs. Raiders

Mike Grimala

Season: 48-40-2

Last Week: 1-4-1

Chargers minus-6.5 at Jets

Rams minus-6.5 at Titans

Saints minus-5.5 vs. Falcons

Patriots minus-12 vs. Bills

Jaguars minus-4 at 49ers

Giants plus-3.5 at Cardinals

Ray Brewer (2016 champion, 2013 co-champion)

Season: 36-52-2

Last Week: 2-3-1

Falcons plus-5.5 at Saints

Bills plus-12 at Patriots

49ers plus-4 vs. Jaguars

Cardinals minus-3.5 vs. Jets

Steelers minus-9.5 at Texans

Raiders at Eagles over 47.5

