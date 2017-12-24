Week 16 NFL picks against the spread for the Sun’s handicapping contest

David Goldman / AP
Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 | 2 a.m.
Week 16: Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints
The NFC South appears to be the clear answer to the annual question of which division will be the best in the NFL.
If the playoffs started today, three teams from the division — the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons — would be in the field. It feels like a virtual guarantee that the NFC South gets two teams into the postseason.
The only uncertainty is which team will win the league. The Saints and Falcons each control their own destinies and face off in today’s game with the highest stakes in a 10:05 a.m. kickoff at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The Falcons trail the Saints and Panthers by one game in the standings, but finish the season with meetings against both of them. The first of the two matchups is the Sun handicapping contest’s game of the week, making it a required pick in the competition where four sports writers place six weekly wagers off of the South Point betting board.
Check below to see all of their best bets for week 16.
Jesse Granger
Season: 51-34-5
Last Week: 3-1-2
Rams vs. Titans under 48 points
Saints minus-5.5 vs. Falcons
Patriots minus-12 vs. Bills
Jaguars minus-4 at 49ers
Seahawks plus-5 at Cowboys
Eagles minus-8.5 vs. Raiders
Case Keefer (2012, 2014, 2015 champion, 2013 co-champion)
Season: 49-36-5
Last Week: 2-2-2
Titans plus-6.5 vs. Rams
Browns plus-6.5 at Bears
Saints minus-5.5 vs. Falcons
Cardinals minus-3.5 vs. Giants
Seahawks plus-5 at Cowboys
Eagles minus-8.5 vs. Raiders
Mike Grimala
Season: 48-40-2
Last Week: 1-4-1
Chargers minus-6.5 at Jets
Rams minus-6.5 at Titans
Saints minus-5.5 vs. Falcons
Patriots minus-12 vs. Bills
Jaguars minus-4 at 49ers
Giants plus-3.5 at Cardinals
Ray Brewer (2016 champion, 2013 co-champion)
Season: 36-52-2
Last Week: 2-3-1
Falcons plus-5.5 at Saints
Bills plus-12 at Patriots
49ers plus-4 vs. Jaguars
Cardinals minus-3.5 vs. Jets
Steelers minus-9.5 at Texans
Raiders at Eagles over 47.5
Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or [email protected]. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.
