Week 17 NFL picks against the spread for the Sun’s handicapping contest

It’s somewhat surprising NBC canceled this week’s Sunday Night Football for the first time in 11 years, because even though it’s New Year’s Eve, there was a clear game to choose.

Carolina at Atlanta would have finished off the regular season in any typical year. It’s the lone game on the week 17 schedule with playoff implications for both sides, as the Falcons try to clinch a berth and the Panthers attempt to position themselves as high as possible.

It’s the game of the week in the Sun’s handicapping contest, meaning each of the four sports writers must one of six weekly picks off of the South Point betting board on the game. This year’s winner will be decided in the final week, as only one game separates the top two competitors and the current third-place prognosticator is also alive.

Check below for all of the week 17 best bets.

Jesse Granger

Season: 55-36-5

Last Week: 4-2

Falcons minus-3.5 vs. Panthers

Saints minus-6 at Buccaneers

Jaguars vs. Titans under 41 points

Raiders plus-7 at Chargers

Seahawks minus-8.5 vs. Cardinals

Rams plus-4 vs. 49ers

Case Keefer (2012, 2014, 2015 champion, 2013 co-champion)

Season: 54-37-5

Last Week: 5-1

Packers plus-7 at Lions

Dolphins plus-2.5 vs. Bills

Falcons minus-3.5 vs. Panthers

Colts minus-5 vs. Texans

Cardinals plus-8.5 at Seahawks

Rams plus-4 vs. 49ers

Mike Grimala

Season: 51-43-2

Last Week: 3-3

Lions minus-7 vs. Packers

Saints minus-6 vs. Buccaneers

Jaguars plus-2.5 at Titans

Panthers plus-3.5 at Falcons

Steelers minus-6 vs. Browns

Redskins minus-3 at Giants

Ray Brewer (2016 champion, 2013 co-champion)

Season: 39-55-2

Last Week: 3-3

Bengals plus-9.5 at Ravens

Falcons minus-3.5 vs. Panthers

Jaguars plus-2.5 at Titans

Vikings minus-12 vs. Bears

Chargers minus-7 vs. Raiders

Cardinals vs. Seahawks under 37.5 points

