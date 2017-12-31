Week 17 NFL picks against the spread for the Sun’s handicapping contest

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 | 2 a.m.
Week 17: Panthers at Falcons
It’s somewhat surprising NBC canceled this week’s Sunday Night Football for the first time in 11 years, because even though it’s New Year’s Eve, there was a clear game to choose.
Carolina at Atlanta would have finished off the regular season in any typical year. It’s the lone game on the week 17 schedule with playoff implications for both sides, as the Falcons try to clinch a berth and the Panthers attempt to position themselves as high as possible.
It’s the game of the week in the Sun’s handicapping contest, meaning each of the four sports writers must one of six weekly picks off of the South Point betting board on the game. This year’s winner will be decided in the final week, as only one game separates the top two competitors and the current third-place prognosticator is also alive.
Check below for all of the week 17 best bets.
Jesse Granger
Season: 55-36-5
Last Week: 4-2
Falcons minus-3.5 vs. Panthers
Saints minus-6 at Buccaneers
Jaguars vs. Titans under 41 points
Raiders plus-7 at Chargers
Seahawks minus-8.5 vs. Cardinals
Rams plus-4 vs. 49ers
Case Keefer (2012, 2014, 2015 champion, 2013 co-champion)
Season: 54-37-5
Last Week: 5-1
Packers plus-7 at Lions
Dolphins plus-2.5 vs. Bills
Falcons minus-3.5 vs. Panthers
Colts minus-5 vs. Texans
Cardinals plus-8.5 at Seahawks
Rams plus-4 vs. 49ers
Mike Grimala
Season: 51-43-2
Last Week: 3-3
Lions minus-7 vs. Packers
Saints minus-6 vs. Buccaneers
Jaguars plus-2.5 at Titans
Panthers plus-3.5 at Falcons
Steelers minus-6 vs. Browns
Redskins minus-3 at Giants
Ray Brewer (2016 champion, 2013 co-champion)
Season: 39-55-2
Last Week: 3-3
Bengals plus-9.5 at Ravens
Falcons minus-3.5 vs. Panthers
Jaguars plus-2.5 at Titans
Vikings minus-12 vs. Bears
Chargers minus-7 vs. Raiders
Cardinals vs. Seahawks under 37.5 points
Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or [email protected]. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.
