Vegas Play of the Day: New Orleans Pelicans at Washington Wizards

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

New Orleans Pelicans plus-7.5 at Washington Wizards: $330 to win $300

Sometimes, the reason for a play is as simple as the spread giving too many points. The spread is giving too many points in this NBA game tonight.

No team is hotter from a betting standpoint, or maybe even a straight basketball view, than the Wizards. They had covered 10 straight games before falling two points short of minus-10 in a 116-108 victory over the Lakers earlier this week.

They’re 16-4 straight-up, 15-5 against the spread since Christmas. So, yeah, not a team you’ve wanted to go against.

But these things turn quickly, and it’s important to time them correctly. Now feels like the time where the Wizards are becoming slightly overvalued.

They played the Pelicans on the road last week and were only a 1-point favorite. Sure, they won 107-94 but New Orleans played below average and was turnover plagued.

The Pelicans will be focused on cleaning up some of the issues, and this game will play out closer. The Wizards have been very impressive, but they’re not in the top tier of the NBA yet.

They’re not going to keep crushing point spreads every night.

Current Standings: Keefer (36-25-2, $11,561), Brewer (23-21-1, $9,745), Grimala (4-5, $9,5000), Granger (9-10, $7,400)

