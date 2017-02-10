Vegas Play of the Day: Heat at Nets

Wilfredo Lee) / AP Photo

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Miami Heat minus-6 at Brooklyn Nets, $550 to win $500: Miami is the hottest team in the NBA. Brooklyn remains the worst team in the league. Don't overthink this.

Miami is currently riding a 12-game winning streak, and while not all of the victories have been blowouts, the Heat are clearly playing good ball right now. Brooklyn, on the other hand, remains a disaster. The Nets have dropped 11 in a row, and there is no end in sight to the losing. Laying points on the road doesn't even scare me, as the Nets have lost 13 in a row at the Barclays Center. In fact, the Nets haven't won a home game since Dec. 26. They haven't won a home game since Christmas, and it's February now.

Ride the Miami hot streak. Take the Heat to cover, and cash in against this terrible Brooklyn team.

Current Standings: Keefer (37-27-2, $10,871), Brewer (23-23-1, $8,315), Grimala (4-5, $9,500), Granger (9-10-1, $7,400)

