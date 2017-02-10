Las Vegas Sun

February 10, 2017

Vegas Play of the Day: Heat at Nets

Image

Wilfredo Lee) / AP Photo

Detroit Pistons forward Jon Leuer (30) drives to the basket around Miami Heat forward Luke Babbitt (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

By (contact)

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Miami Heat minus-6 at Brooklyn Nets, $550 to win $500: Miami is the hottest team in the NBA. Brooklyn remains the worst team in the league. Don't overthink this.

Miami is currently riding a 12-game winning streak, and while not all of the victories have been blowouts, the Heat are clearly playing good ball right now. Brooklyn, on the other hand, remains a disaster. The Nets have dropped 11 in a row, and there is no end in sight to the losing. Laying points on the road doesn't even scare me, as the Nets have lost 13 in a row at the Barclays Center. In fact, the Nets haven't won a home game since Dec. 26. They haven't won a home game since Christmas, and it's February now.

Ride the Miami hot streak. Take the Heat to cover, and cash in against this terrible Brooklyn team.

Current Standings: Keefer (37-27-2, $10,871), Brewer (23-23-1, $8,315), Grimala (4-5, $9,500), Granger (9-10-1, $7,400)

Mike Grimala can be reached at 702-948-7844 or michael.grimala@gmgvegas.com. Follow Mike on Twitter at twitter.com/mikegrimala.

