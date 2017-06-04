NBA Finals in Las Vegas: Game 2 betting odds, picks and preview

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Not again.

That was surely the reaction to game 1 of the NBA Finals by those jaded from following what can only be described as one of the least interesting playoffs in history over the last month and a half. The Warriors’ 113-91 drubbing of the Cavaliers as 7.5-point favorites felt all too familiar in a postseason where favorites have regularly flown to covers.

Favorites improved to 43-30-2 against the spread throughout the playoffs, a record that has caused local bookmakers as much discomfort as connoisseurs of competitive basketball. Many of the blowouts throughout the playoffs have allowed the public to beat up on the books, but game 1 wasn’t one of them.

Although reports indicate the overall money was fairly split on both sides, more tickets were on the Cavaliers — meaning the public backed the defending champions. It made for the somewhat rare instance where casinos were fine with the game’s lopsided nature.

The house will likely hope for a closer game 2, which starts at 5 p.m. tonight at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., and airs on ABC. After two days of wagering, bettors are backing the Warriors minus-9 at a 70 percent clip.

The conversations in local sports books aren’t unlike the ones taking place in the national media, with everyone wondering how the Cavaliers can slow Kevin Durant. The Warriors’ newest star crushed his over/under totals in game 1 with 38 points — the total was 28.5 — and eight rebounds — oddsmakers set his total points and rebounds at 35.5.

Durant moved from plus-170 (risking $1 to win $1.70) before game 1 to minus-120 (risking $1.20 to win $1) afterwards to win the Finals MVP award. That pushed his teammate Stephen Curry up to plus-260 for the award from plus-180 despite a stellar game 1 of his own.

Curry had 28 points and 10 assists, beating his over/under totals of 27.5 and 6.5, respectively.

Based on the pattern of this year’s postseason, bettors are justified to jump on the hot team after game 1. The flip-flop method, which says to bet on the losing team in game 1 for game 2, has proven destructive to bankrolls this year as it’s yielded a 4-10 against the spread record so far.

The Finals are in a class of their own, however, and it could be argued that the result of game 1 was far from out of the ordinary. Golden State has now covered in three straight game 1s against Cleveland, making the favorite 18-9 against the spread in the opening Finals game dating back to 1991 per covers.com.

Just as intriguing is game 2 performance, where underdogs flip the record and have gone 16-9-1 with 12 outright upsets.

Trends are inherently unreliable, as there can always be definitions discovered to support a bet on either side of a game. But for the sake of a Finals that lives up to expectations, history needs to repeat itself with a strong underdog performance in game 2.

