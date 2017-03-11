Vegas Play of the Day: Duke vs. Notre Dame

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Notre Dame plus-4.5 vs. Duke in ACC Tournament Championship: $550 to win $500

You’d think there was nothing but celebration from Duke last night after it knocked off North Carolina to win the season series against its archrivals. That wasn’t necessarily true.

Some on the Blue Devils’s side, including coach Mike Krzyzewski, spoke of feeling like the team was running out of energy. If that’s to be believed and they were gassed after three games in three days at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., there’s no way it’s going get any better with a fourth game in four days.

There’s no questioning Duke is better than Notre Dame. The Blue Devils already went on the road and won by 10 at the Irish this year, without Krzyzewski on the sidelines no less.

But Notre Dame is in a stronger position here. They’ve faced a comparatively less taxing path by getting out to big leads against both Virginia and Florida State in the ACC Tournament.

I’ll take the generous helping of points with a team in that situational advantage.

Current Standings: Grimala (5-6, $10,050), Keefer (38-33-2, $8,431), Granger (12-13-1, $8,390), Brewer (25-26-1, $6,885)

