Vegas Play of the Day: Warriors at Spurs

Tony Dejak / AP

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Golden State Warriors minus-11.5 at San Antonio Spurs: $440 to win $400

Winning a closeout game on the road is usually a Herculean task, but these Warriors have a way of making things look easy. They're currently 11-0 in the playoffs, up 3-0 in this series and coming off a 120-108 win in Game 3 that all but buried San Antonio's hopes. With top scorer and MVP candidate Kawhi Leonard likely to sit out tonight with an ankle injury, it's difficult to envision the offensively challenged Spurs rising up and saving their season the way the Boston Celtics did in similarly shorthanded fashion on Sunday.

If the Warriors are hitting their 3's at a reasonable rate, San Antonio has little hope of staying close. The biggest concern is a backdoor cover if Golden State builds a big lead and then rests its starters in the fourth quarter, but that's a chance I'm willing to take. The Warriors will win this one handily and head to the Finals undefeated in the playoffs.

Grimala (9-13, $8,753), Granger (16-20-1, $8,617), Brewer (32-32-1, $7,925), Keefer (43-39-3, $7,180)