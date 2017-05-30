Vegas Play of the Day: Nationals at Giants

Ben Margot / Associated Press

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Washington Nationals plus-110 at San Francisco Giants: $500 to win $550

When Bryce Harper stormed the mound on Monday and started throwing punches at Giants reliever Hunter Strickland, it pumped some life into this otherwise nondescript series. Bench-clearing brawls are exciting. But for our betting purposes, Harper's fists of fury are not going to have much of an impact on today's game.

Harper can still do some damage on the field, as MLB's suspension won't be handed down in time to affect Harper's status today. But his career numbers against Giants starter Jeff Samardzija are pedestrian (12 ABs, three hits, zero home runs), so don't expect huge production either way.

Even if Harper is quiet, I still expect the Nationals to win this game. Washington starter Gio Gonzalez is having a strong season (3-1, 2.90 ERA, 1.37 WHIP), and San Francisco simply can't hit. The Giants are last in the majors in runs per game (3.38), last in slugging percentage (.351) and second-to-last in on-base percentage (.288). Gonzalez is coming off a 5.1-inning, two-run, eight-strikeout performance in his last start, and he'll probably top those numbers today against this weak San Fran lineup.

Forget about the fighting and the extracurricular activities. Gonzalez gives Washington the upper hand today.

Current Standings: Grimala (10-13, $9,153), Brewer (33-32-1, $8,425), Keefer (44-39-3, $8,295), Granger (16-22-1, $7,272)