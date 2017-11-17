Vegas Play of the Day: New York Knicks at Toronto Raptors

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

New York Knicks plus-8 at Toronto Raptors: $440 to win $400

Sit down, grab a glass water and breathe deep before reading the next sentence because it could be shocking.

The Knicks aren’t bad.

Now, New York may still not make the playoffs in a deeper-than-expected Eastern Conference but it’s clearly headed in the right direction for the first time in a few years. The Knicks’ 8-6 record to start the season doesn’t seem like a fluke considering they’ve competed in most of the losses and have a positive point differential.

Kristaps Porzingis might also turn into a bigger superstar than anyone expected now that his full potential is on display with better complementary parts.

But all of those reasons for excitement aren’t the driving factor behind taking the Knicks tonight. They’re simply in a good spot.

The Raptors are returning home from a road trip and playing a third game in four days with some of their depth depleted to injuries. It’s the type of situation where a bettor should take the points if there’s a worthy opponent.

For the first time in a couple seasons, the Knicks can be classified as a worthy opponent.

Current Standings: Granger (9-9, $11,675), Brewer (14-12, $10,070), Grimala (8-7, $9,655), Keefer (12-13-1, $9,311)

