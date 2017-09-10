Week 1 NFL picks for the Sun’s handicapping contest

The co-favorites to win the NFC kick off the 2017 season against each other this afternoon.

The Westgate Las Vegas Superbook lists the host Green Bay Packers and visiting Seattle Seahawks at 7-to-2 apiece to reach Super Bowl 52 next February in Minneapolis. One of them will be ever so slightly closer than the other on Monday morning after what projects to be a closely contested showdown.

Seattle has beaten Green Bay in three of five meetings since Russell Wilson became its quarterback in 2012, but the Packers have actually outscored the Seahawks in those combined games by 10 points.

It’s the game of the week in the Sun’s handicapping contest, which returns for a sixth season with only one minor tweak. The competition will again require each member of the Sun’s sports staff to make six wagers off of the South Point betting board, either against the spread or over/unders, but one must come on the game of the week.

Check below to find the consensus on Seattle at Green Bay, along with the rest of our week 1 best bets.

Ray Brewer (2016 champion, 2013 co-champion)

Redskins plus-1 vs. Eagles

Cardinals minus-2 at Lions

Rams minus-4 vs. Colts

Seahawks at Packers over 51 points

Giants vs. Cowboys over 48 points

Saints plus-3 at Vikings

Jesse Granger

Packers minus-3 vs. Seahawks

Jets plus-9 at Bills

Texans minus-5 vs. Jaguars

Titans minus-2.5 vs. Raiders

Browns plus-9.5 vs. Steelers

Broncos minus-3 vs. Chargers

Case Keefer (2012, 2014 & 2015 champion, 2013 co-champion)

Bears plus-6.5 vs. Falcons

Lions plus-2 vs. Cardinals

Packers minus-3 vs. Seahawks

Cowboys minus-4 vs. Giants

Vikings minus-3 vs. Saints

Chargers plus-3 at Broncos

Mike Grimala

Bears plus-6.5 vs. Falcons

Titans minus-2.5 vs. Raiders

Ravens plus-3 at Bengals

Steelers minus-9.5 at Browns

Packers minus-3 vs. Seahawks

Giants plus-4 at Cowboys

