Week 1 NFL picks for the Sun’s handicapping contest

Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 | 2 a.m.
Week 1: Seahawks at Packers
Related Coverage
The co-favorites to win the NFC kick off the 2017 season against each other this afternoon.
The Westgate Las Vegas Superbook lists the host Green Bay Packers and visiting Seattle Seahawks at 7-to-2 apiece to reach Super Bowl 52 next February in Minneapolis. One of them will be ever so slightly closer than the other on Monday morning after what projects to be a closely contested showdown.
Seattle has beaten Green Bay in three of five meetings since Russell Wilson became its quarterback in 2012, but the Packers have actually outscored the Seahawks in those combined games by 10 points.
It’s the game of the week in the Sun’s handicapping contest, which returns for a sixth season with only one minor tweak. The competition will again require each member of the Sun’s sports staff to make six wagers off of the South Point betting board, either against the spread or over/unders, but one must come on the game of the week.
Check below to find the consensus on Seattle at Green Bay, along with the rest of our week 1 best bets.
Ray Brewer (2016 champion, 2013 co-champion)
Redskins plus-1 vs. Eagles
Cardinals minus-2 at Lions
Rams minus-4 vs. Colts
Seahawks at Packers over 51 points
Giants vs. Cowboys over 48 points
Saints plus-3 at Vikings
Jesse Granger
Packers minus-3 vs. Seahawks
Jets plus-9 at Bills
Texans minus-5 vs. Jaguars
Titans minus-2.5 vs. Raiders
Browns plus-9.5 vs. Steelers
Broncos minus-3 vs. Chargers
Case Keefer (2012, 2014 & 2015 champion, 2013 co-champion)
Bears plus-6.5 vs. Falcons
Lions plus-2 vs. Cardinals
Packers minus-3 vs. Seahawks
Cowboys minus-4 vs. Giants
Vikings minus-3 vs. Saints
Chargers plus-3 at Broncos
Mike Grimala
Bears plus-6.5 vs. Falcons
Titans minus-2.5 vs. Raiders
Ravens plus-3 at Bengals
Steelers minus-9.5 at Browns
Packers minus-3 vs. Seahawks
Giants plus-4 at Cowboys
Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or [email protected]. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.
Join the Discussion:
Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.
Full comments policy