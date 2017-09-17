Week 2 NFL picks for the Sun’s handicapping contest

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 | 2 a.m.
Week 2: Cowboys at Broncos
The last time the Broncos and Cowboys met, they combined for the sixth-highest scoring game in NFL history.
A lot has changed in the four years since the memorable duel where Peyton Manning’s Broncos came out ahead of Tony Romo’s Cowboys, 51-48. It would now be a mild surprise if the teams totaled half the amount of points they did in that game on Oct. 6, 2013.
The 2013 Broncos remain the highest-scoring team in NFL history, but the league’s best defense has emerged as their cornerstone over the last two years. Denver has led the league in yards per play allowed in back-to-back years, giving up 4.5 ypp in 2015 and 4.7 last year.
The Cowboys focused on improving their defense this offseason, and the early returns are promising. Dallas stymied New York 19-3 in week 1.
Dallas already came into the season with one of the league’s stronger offenses, which is the main reason why it’s laying 2 points in a 1:25 p.m. kickoff this afternoon at Denver. It’s the game of the week in the Sun’s handicapping contest, meaning each of the four competing sports writers must use one of their six picks off of the South Point betting board on the matchup.
Case Keefer (2012, 2014 & 2015 champion, 2013 co-champion)
Season: 5-0-1
Jaguars plus-2 vs. Titans
Bills plus-7 at Panthers
Eagles plus-5.5 at Chiefs
Steelers minus-6.5 vs. Vikings
Broncos plus-2 vs. Cowboys
Giants minus-3.5 vs. Lions
Mike Grimala
Season: 3-3
Bills plus-7 at Panthers
Patriots minus-6.5 at Saints
Chiefs minus-5.5 vs. Eagles
Redskins plus-2.5 at Rams
Cowboys minus-2 at Broncos
Packers plus-3 at Falcons
Jesse Granger
Season: 2-2-2
Titans minus-2 at Jaguars
Browns at Ravens over 39 points
Patriots at Saints under 56 points
Redskins plus-2.5 at Rams
Cowboys at Broncos over 42 points
Packers plus-3 at Falcons
Ray Brewer (2016 champion, 2013 co-champion)
Season: 1-5
Browns plus-8 at Ravens
Steelers vs. Vikings over 45 points
Jets plus-14 at Raiders
Redskins plus-2 at Rams
Broncos plus-2 vs. Cowboys
Giants minus-3.5 vs. Lions
