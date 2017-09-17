Week 2 NFL picks for the Sun’s handicapping contest

The last time the Broncos and Cowboys met, they combined for the sixth-highest scoring game in NFL history.

A lot has changed in the four years since the memorable duel where Peyton Manning’s Broncos came out ahead of Tony Romo’s Cowboys, 51-48. It would now be a mild surprise if the teams totaled half the amount of points they did in that game on Oct. 6, 2013.

The 2013 Broncos remain the highest-scoring team in NFL history, but the league’s best defense has emerged as their cornerstone over the last two years. Denver has led the league in yards per play allowed in back-to-back years, giving up 4.5 ypp in 2015 and 4.7 last year.

The Cowboys focused on improving their defense this offseason, and the early returns are promising. Dallas stymied New York 19-3 in week 1.

Dallas already came into the season with one of the league’s stronger offenses, which is the main reason why it’s laying 2 points in a 1:25 p.m. kickoff this afternoon at Denver. It’s the game of the week in the Sun’s handicapping contest, meaning each of the four competing sports writers must use one of their six picks off of the South Point betting board on the matchup.

Check below to which side they played, along with all their other best bets for week 2.

Case Keefer (2012, 2014 & 2015 champion, 2013 co-champion)

Season: 5-0-1

Jaguars plus-2 vs. Titans

Bills plus-7 at Panthers

Eagles plus-5.5 at Chiefs

Steelers minus-6.5 vs. Vikings

Broncos plus-2 vs. Cowboys

Giants minus-3.5 vs. Lions

Mike Grimala

Season: 3-3

Bills plus-7 at Panthers

Patriots minus-6.5 at Saints

Chiefs minus-5.5 vs. Eagles

Redskins plus-2.5 at Rams

Cowboys minus-2 at Broncos

Packers plus-3 at Falcons

Jesse Granger

Season: 2-2-2

Titans minus-2 at Jaguars

Browns at Ravens over 39 points

Patriots at Saints under 56 points

Redskins plus-2.5 at Rams

Cowboys at Broncos over 42 points

Packers plus-3 at Falcons

Ray Brewer (2016 champion, 2013 co-champion)

Season: 1-5

Browns plus-8 at Ravens

Steelers vs. Vikings over 45 points

Jets plus-14 at Raiders

Redskins plus-2 at Rams

Broncos plus-2 vs. Cowboys

Giants minus-3.5 vs. Lions

