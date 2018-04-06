Vegas Play of the Day: Cavaliers at 76ers

Elise Amendola / AP FILE

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. A participant's failure to place a bet on their scheduled day results in a $200 bankroll penalty.

Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-15.

Cleveland Cavaliers money line plus-145 at Philadelphia 76ers: $600 to win $870

The Cavaliers haven't put much stock in the regular season this year (or last year), and that has led to an underwhelming 49-30 record. But when there is something at stake, you can usually count on LeBron James to bring it.

Unlike the previous 79 games, this one means something for the Cavs, as they're jostling with the 76ers for the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Cleveland is protecting a half-game lead, and a win in Philly tonight would all but secure the No. 3 spot. That would be hugely beneficial to the Cavs, as the third seed will get to face No. 2 Boston in the second round, and with Kyrie Irving out with a knee injury, that would pretty much give the Cavs a free pass into the conference finals. LeBron realizes that, and he'll give his best effort to win tonight and secure an easy path through the playoffs.

Philadelphia is the hottest team in the NBA, riding a 12-game winning streak, but All-Star center Joel Embiid is out with a facial fracture. That tilts the advantage to Cleveland.

I'll bet on LeBron James to come through when it counts and topple the Sixers — and deliver a statement to the rest of the conference in the process.

Current Standings: Keefer (31-25-1, $11,301), Granger (17-16, $11,059), Brewer (24-25-1, $7,130), Grimala (14-19, $6,465)