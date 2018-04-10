Vegas Play of the Day: Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. A participant's failure to place a bet on their scheduled day results in a $200 bankroll penalty.

Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-15.

Texas Rangers plus-130 vs. Los Angeles Angels: $300 to win $390

The Angels have started the season 8-3, and are being discussed as one of the best teams in baseball.

That means it’s time to start fading them. The Angels aren’t going to keep up their current pace.

They’ve still got some issues, namely their starting rotation.

Tonight, they start Tyler Skaggs, who has been a serviceable but not outstanding option throughout his career. He’s made two good starts so far this season, but that doesn’t immediately transition him into the type of pitcher that should be a decent-sized favorite on the road against a tough lineup.

The Rangers aren’t great, but they can score runs. They’re strong enough offensively to where plus-130 against an overachieving team is a price that can’t be passed on.

Current Standings: Keefer (31-25-1, $11,301), Granger (17-16, $10,859), Brewer (24-25-1, $6,930), Grimala (14-20, $5,665)

