Vegas Play of the Day: Winnipeg Jets at Minnesota Wild

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. A participant's failure to place a bet on their scheduled day results in a $200 bankroll penalty.

Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-15.

Winnipeg Jets minus-110 at Minnesota Wild: $550 to win $500

The Jets had an off night in their first road game of the postseason, getting pasted 6-2 in Minnesota on Sunday.

It happens to everyone. It just won’t happen twice.

Not to Winnipeg, which has been one of the most consistent teams in the NHL over the second half of the season. The Jets are too much better than the Wild to be available at a pick’em price under any circumstance.

Connor Hellebuyck is too strong of a goalie to allow one poor outing to get to him. He should have a bounce-back tonight.

Look for the Jets to be focused after getting too comfortable in game 3 with a 2-0 series lead. The blowout loss might have been exactly what they needed.

Winnipeg should notch a commanding win in the series tonight.

Current Standings: Granger (17-16, $10,459), Keefer (31-27-1, $10,341), Brewer (25-25-1, $6,330), Grimala (15-20, $6,565)

