Vegas Play of the Day: Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. A participant's failure to place a bet on their scheduled day results in a $200 bankroll penalty.

Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-15.

Washington Wizards minus-1.5 vs. Toronto Raptors: $330 to win $300

The Raptors and Wizards played each other to a stalemate in the regular season, with each winning two of four games and the scoring margin falling only two points in Toronto’s favor.

That’s not ancient history. Those games still matter in analyzing this matchup, despite Toronto winning and covering in each of the first two games of the teams’ playoff series.

Washington shouldn’t get swept. The Wizards had a poor first half in game 1, and a poor second half in game 2.

Coming home should hopefully solve some of their woes. Don’t write the Raptors into the next round yet.

Current Standings: Keefer (32-27-1, $10,841), Granger (17-16, $10,459), Brewer (26-25-1, $6,830), Grimala (16-20, $7,465)

