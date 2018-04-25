Vegas Play of the Day: Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. A participant's failure to place a bet on their scheduled day results in a $200 bankroll penalty.

Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-15.

Oklahoma City Thunder minus-3.5 vs. Utah Jazz: $330 to win $300

Ten days ago, bettors were loading up on the Thunder as 4.5-point favorites in game 1 against the Jazz. More than 75 percent of the tickets at William Hill sports books were on Oklahoma City.

Now the Thunder are struggling to attract even half of the wagers back at Chesapeake Energy Arena tonight where they’ll fight for their season with a 3-1 series deficit.

Yes, Utah has been far better in the series but these teams are still pretty even. Oklahoma City is not dead yet.

Figuring out how a team will respond facing elimination is always an inexact science, but the Thunder don’t seem like they’ll pack it in and bask in the offseason. They play too hard, and the franchise has put too much into having a successful year.

The Thunder and Jazz will get to a game 6 — and it’s a worthwhile gamble to bet the home team covers while extending the series.

Current Standings: Keefer (33-27-1, $11,141), Granger (17-16, $10,059), Brewer (26-25-1, $6,630), Grimala (17-20, $8,365)

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or [email protected]. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.