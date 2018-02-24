Vegas Play of the Day: Kansas State at Oklahoma

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-15.

Oklahoma minus-5.5 vs. Kansas State: $330 to win $300

With six consecutive losses both straight-up and against the spread, most bettors have moved on from Oklahoma for good. Resist that urge.

The Sooners may still have one last gasp left in their season, and that one last gasp starts on their home floor today. Kansas State is the perfect opponent for Oklahoma to get right against.

The Wildcats are maddeningly inconsistent on offense, and most of their off nights have come on the road. This shapes up to be one of them considering Oklahoma plays with the third-fastest tempo in the nation, per kenpom.com.

Kansas State wants to slow games down, but that’s not going to be easy at the Lloyd Noble Center. The Wildcats managed to do so in Manhattan, Kan., in a 87-69 victory over the Sooners in January while shooting an abnormally high 56 percent.

Not only is a repeat unlikely but the value in the matchup has switched sides. Oklahoma was as high as a 2.5-point favorite in the first matchup, and despite all its troubles, a meager 3-point line swing for home court advantage is not enough.

The Sooners aren’t done yet.

Current Standings: Granger (16-12, $13,079), Keefer (22-21-1, $9,826), Brewer (23-22, $8,330), Grimala (10-18, $4,415)

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or [email protected]. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.