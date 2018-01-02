Vegas Play of the Day: Columbus Blue Jackets at Dallas Stars

Paul Vernon / AP

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Columbus Blue Jackets plus-140 at Dallas Stars: $300 to win $420

Give me Sergei Bobrovsky against any team comparable to his own at this high of a price. Columbus’ goaltender is still one of the best in the league, despite a rough last couple outings.

The betting market appears to have over-adjusted to a random two-game blip, or three-game blip if counting the one where Bobrovsky sat. The Blue Jackets have given up at least four goals during a three-game losing streak.

The Stars, meanwhile, are in the middle of an opposite kind of stretch. They’ve won four of five, finding the back of the net at least four times in each victory.

Neither the Stars’ offensive fireworks nor the Blue Jackets’ defensive collapses are going to last forever. The teams’ first game of the new year seems like a place where it will correct itself.

This is the only game of the 12 on today’s NHL slate that offers an opportunity to both sell high on one team and buy low on another. And this isn’t just buying low on a team.

It’s also buying low on Bobrovsky.

Current Standings: Granger (12-9, $12,819), Brewer (21-17, $10,970), Keefer (17-18-1, $9,361), Grimala (8-12, $6,665)

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or [email protected]. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.