Vegas Play of the Day: Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons

Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons plus-1 vs. Washington Wizards: $330 to win $300

The Pistons’ injury report is as long as its active roster at this point. It’s shown on the court, where Detroit has lost seven of eight since the new year.

But the odds have finally over adjusted. Detroit isn’t nearly as bad as it seems and will get back to competing for a playoff spot in the parity-stricken Eastern Conference.

Even if it’s a point, the Pistons don’t deserve to be home underdogs. More than half of their losses during the rough start to 2018 have come by single digits.

Stan Van Gundy remains one of the NBA’s better coaches and will figure out what’s ailing Detroit beyond just the injuries. The Wizards haven’t been impenetrable either.

They’re only 4-4 straight-up, 1-7 against the spread since the calendar flipped. Washington has its own issues, too many of them to lay points on the road.

