Vegas Play of the Day: Vikings at Eagles

Andy Clayton-King / AP

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Minnesota Vikings minus-3 at Philadelphia Eagles: $330 to win $300

This evening is the NFC Championship game with a quarterback matchup of Case Keenum and Nick Foles, just how we all expected.

It’s no secret these teams are here on their defense, as shown by the insanely low line of 39. Minnesota was the NFL’s No. 1 ranked defense allowing only 275.9 yards per game, while Philadelphia ranked fourth allowing 306.5 yards per game.

I expect this game to come down to the wire late, and I simply trust the Vikings (and Pat Shurmur’s play calling) more than the Eagles.

This Vikings team appears to be a team of destiny, especially after their spectacular game-winning touchdown as time expired to beat the Saints in the divisional round. It would only be fitting they are the first team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

I’ll lay the field goal with the Vikings.

Current Standings: Granger (15-10, $13,339), Brewer (22-18, $10,910), Keefer (21-19-1, $10,456), Grimala (9-13, $6,485)