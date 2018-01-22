Vegas Play of the Day: Heat at Rockets

David Phillip / AP

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Houston Rockets minus-11 vs. Miami Heat: $550 to win $500

With James Harden back on the court after a two-week injury absence, the Rockets are finally whole again, and that's a scary proposition for the Heat.

Houston averages 15.7 made 3-pointers per game, most in the league, and Harden is a huge part of that, either by knocking down shots himself or creating and assisting on open long-range shots for his teammates. If the Rockets are making shots, covering an 11-point spread at home against an inferior team will not be difficult.

I'll take Houston, give the 11 points and hope for an average offensive performance from Harden.

Current Standings: Granger (15-11, $13,009), Brewer (22-18, $10,910), Keefer (21-19-1, $10,456), Grimala (9-13, $6,485)