Full list of Super Bowl 52 prop bets from Westgate Superbook, William Hill

The Super Bowl props are here.

Nine days before the New England Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52, Las Vegas sports books have posted hundreds of ways to bet on the game. Expanded wagering menus are available at shops all across town, but the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook has once again unveiled the most options with a 33-page packet of bets ranging from individual player props to cross-sport opportunities.

William Hill, which operates the most sports books in Nevada, isn’t far behind with a jam-packed 14-page booklet of props.

Check out the full list of props from those two books below, and let the betting begin.

