Vegas Play of the Day: NBA Finals Game 2

Golden State Warriors minus-11.5 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: $770 to win $700

Enough with the “ifs.” Yes, Cleveland had some devastating breaks to prevent it from stealing game 1 — topped by J.R. Smith not knowing the score in the final seconds.

But the Cavaliers didn’t get those breaks, and the game went into overtime. And here’s a simple but seemingly necessary refresher: The minutes after regulation count too.

And in the minutes after regulation, everyone saw why the Warriors are such huge favorites in the series as they stomped the Cavaliers 124-114. So to review, the Cavaliers got an inhuman 51-point performance from LeBron James along with a mediocre night from the Warriors and still barely covered.

Golden State should play better in game 2, and it’s hard to expect that same level of production from James. Get ready for a blowout.

The Cavaliers’ game 1 showing has lowered the point spread, making the Warriors an attractive option. One game doesn’t prove that Cleveland is in the same class with Golden State, no matter how many “ifs” can be formulated.

