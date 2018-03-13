Vegas Play of the Day: Lakers at Nuggets

Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. A participant's failure to place a bet on their scheduled day results in a $200 bankroll penalty.

Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-15.

Los Angeles Lakers plus-2 at Denver Nuggets, $880 to win $800:

Los Angeles has won seven of its last 10 games, and as much as Lakers haters are loathe to admit it, Magic Johnson's rebuilding plan is starting to take shape. Led by a core of young players, the Lakers are playing fast and scoring at will, averaging 117.2 points per game over those last 10 contests.

Denver is one team that is willing to run with the Lakers, and I think that kind of wide-open game favors the L.A. youngsters who excel in open-court, defense-averse situations. Take the two points and bet on Los Angeles.

Current Standings: Granger (17-12, $13,079), Keefer (26-23-1, $9,846), Brewer (24-23, $9,470), Grimala (11-18, $5,115)