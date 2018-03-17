Vegas Play of the Day: Houston vs. Michigan

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Houston plus-3 vs. Michigan: $660 to win $600

Because Michigan has won 10 in a row and covered in all but one of those games, bettors are showing a fear of going against the Wolverines.

That’s one way to look at the streak. I would argue the wrong way.

It’s time to sell on Michigan because its power-rating has gotten too high. Take into account the season as a whole, and the Wolverines are no better than the Cougars.

Michigan’s Big Ten Conference wasn’t very much better than Houston’s American Athletic Conference, and the Cougars were more dominant. Houston is one of the most experienced teams left in the tournament, with a rotation leaning heavily on upperclassmen.

And the Cougars comply with the stereotype that an older team is one that makes fewer mistakes. They don’t give away possessions, and they make opponents work for their points.

Michigan isn’t used to teams that play defense just as well as it does. The Wolverines’ biggest weakness is rebounding, which is where the Cougars really separate themselves.

Don’t be scared to bet against Michigan because Houston isn’t going to be scared to play against it.

Current Standings:Granger (17-13, $12,749), Keefer (26-23-1, $9,846), Brewer (24-23-1, $9,470), Grimala (13-18, $6,815)

