Vegas Play of the Day: Nashville Predators at Winnipeg Jets

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. A participant's failure to place a bet on their scheduled day results in a $200 bankroll penalty.

Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-15.

Winnipeg Jets minus-135 vs. Nashville Predators: $405 to win $300

The Jets and Predators have played 23 periods of hockey against each other this season. They’ve each scored 28 goals in those 23 periods.

They also led the Western Conference this season with nearly identical goal differentials — the Jets finishing plus-59 to the Predators’ plus-56. These teams are the definition of evenly-matched, but it’s not reflected in the betting odds.

Winnipeg quite possibly has the best home-ice advantage in the NHL, an edge that should be worth more than the standard adjustment it’s been given ahead of its first game there in this series.

Mispricing the Jets is nothing new. The betting market wasn’t enamored with them in the first game of the series, and they went on to win 4-1 at as big as a plus-150 underdog.

They looked like the right side for much of Sunday’s game 2, too, before ultimately falling 5-4 at as high as plus-170 underdogs.

They should come out with something to prove tonight. Winnipeg should take control of the series.

Current Standings: Keefer (31-26-1, $11,001), Granger (17-16, $10,459), Brewer (24-27-1, $5,170), Grimala (14-20, $5,665)

