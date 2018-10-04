Vegas Play of the Day: Philadelphia Flyers at Vegas Golden Knights

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Player to score the first Golden Knights' goal — Max Pacioretty at 4-to-1: $300 to win $1,200

I've already shown my hand as it pertains to my thoughts Max Pacioretty leading the Golden Knights offensively this year. And if Pacioretty is going to indeed emerge as their leading scorer, then he shouldn't be the second choice to score tonight's first goal.

It's not likely he scores in the season opener against the Flyers, let alone the first goal, but I'll take a risk for a high payout with a player I think is undervalued coming into the season. And a player that's going to be extremely motivated for his first regular-season game in a Vegas jersey.

Pacioretty raved about T-Mobile Arena all preseason, and said he couldn't wait for his family to experience the atmosphere for the first time tonight. He's going to come out willing to do whatever he needs to do in order to help the Golden Knights win.

And the best way Pacioretty can help the Golden Knights win this year is through scoring. I'll hope for some good luck in the form of Pacioretty starting the year off with the first goal to boost my floundering Play of the Day bankroll.

Current Standings: Keefer (11-9-1, $10,581), Grimala (7-5, $8,750), Brewer (5-8, $7,040)

