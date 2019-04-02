Vegas Play of the Day: Wichita State vs. Lipscomb

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

NIT semifinals — Wichita State pick’em vs. Lipscomb: $550 to win $500

My only hope is that the Shockers’ money well hasn’t run dry. Make no mistake: It’s been dripping with profit over the final two months of the season.

Wichita State has gone 14-3 straight-up and against the spread since February. It looks like a different team than the one that stumbled throughout the start of the American Athletic Conference schedule.

Sometimes, these types of runs can be over-estimated and cause the value in the betting market to evaluate. That doesn’t appear to be happening here.

Wichita State’s ascent makes sense given this was one of coach Gregg Marshall’s youngest teams, and he has a track record of teams elevating at the end of the season.

Lipscomb is incredibly solid and probably deserved to be in the NCAA Tournament, but it’s played a weaker schedule than Wichita State — both during the regular season and the first three rounds of the NIT. The Shockers’ defensive pressure should get to the Bisons.

Wichita State should be favored to reach the NIT Final on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.

Current Standings: Keefer (30-29-2, $10,096), Brewer (19-19-2, $9,640) Emerson (6-6, $6,202), Grimala (20-20-1, $3,550)

