Vegas Play of the Day: Denver Nuggets at Portland Trailblazers

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Portland Trailblazers minus-8 vs. Denver Nuggets: $330 to win $300

The Nuggets appear to be conceding this game to the Trailblazers. Still determined to clinch homecourt advantage in the first round, I don’t see the Trailblazers not graciously accepting by blowing out the Nuggets to finish a home-and-home against them.

Denver needs wins too to shore up the No. 2 seed in the western conference but it’s decided rest is more important tonight with Nikola Jokic, Paul Millsap and Jamal Murray all sitting. That’s the Nuggets’ three most important players. Without them, a double-digit spread against a motivated Trailblazers team wouldn’t be unreasonable.

There’s only one way to look in this game, and it’s directly towards the only team playing at full strength.

Current Standings: Keefer (30-30-2, $9,546), Brewer (19-19-2, $8,460) Emerson (7-6, $6,602), Grimala (21-20-1, $4,050)

