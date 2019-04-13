Vegas Play of the Day: San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Denver Nuggets minus-5.5 vs. San Antonio Spurs: $550 to win $500

The Spurs are a popular first-round upset pick in the NBA Playoffs, and I can see it. I just demur for the reason why they have a chance in a seven-game series against the Nuggets.

San Antonio always has a chance against a comparably talented opponent as long as Gregg Popovich is coaching. But the Spurs' chances haven't increased because of the way the Nuggets have played in recent weeks as this line is implying.

Yes, Denver didn't look as strong at the end of the regular season, going 3-4 straight-up and against the spread in the last two weeks. But that means nothing — the Nuggets weren't even trying to win some of those games as they were attempting to manipulate the playoff seedings and get an easier path.

It worked, by the way. Denver is guaranteed to be favored in a pair of series before a potential showdown with Golden State in the Western Conference Finals.

The Nuggets should just be favored by a little more. The Spurs have a chance, but a smaller one than the plus-200 series price indicates and a smaller one than the 5.5-point game 1 tonight represents.

Current Standings: Keefer (30-32-2, $8,816), Brewer (19-19-2, $8,260) Emerson (7-7, $5,902), Grimala (21-21-1, $3,630)

