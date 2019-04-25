Vegas Play of the Day: Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Dallas Stars plus-135 at St. Louis Blues: $300 to win $405

The Blues’ late-season ascent coincided with rookie goalie Jordan Binnington playing out of his mind. He predictably crashed down to earth in the first round, posting a .908 save percentage in a six-game series win over the Jets, as opposed to .927 during the regular season.

Ben Bishop has shown no such downturn. The Stars’ goalie has been the best in the NHL this season, and he guided Dallas to an upset of Nashville with a .945 save percentage, slightly up from his .934 in the regular season.

Goalie play can be extremely tough to predict, but Bishop appears to be in a real groove. And the Stars’ skaters are getting it together around him, which makes them a real threat to advance another round.

The Blues have more depth and deserve to be favored but not by this much. Take the high prices with Bishop and the Stars while they’re available.

Current Standings: Brewer (21-20-2, $8,685), Keefer (30-34-2, $7,516), Emerson (7-7, $5,302), Grimala (21-22-1, $3,325)

