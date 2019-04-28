Vegas Play of the Day: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors

Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors Under 225: $440 to win $400

Both these teams have one underrated aspect — their coaching. It’s underrated at least in the sense that both Steve Kerr and Mike D’Antoni are schematically strong.

They’ll both have new defensive ideas and looks coming into the series that could cause a slight adjustment period. Both their teams obviously have the talent to blow over this total, but that doesn’t seem like the most likely outcome.

They averaged 225 points per game in four meetings against each other in the regular season, but that was with one that went to overtime. The other three fell under the total.

I like the Rockets as an underdog in this series, but I’m a little apprehensive to back them in Game 1. The number has crashed, leaving little value, and there’s a scenario where the Warriors race ahead and blow them out.

That would be a recipe for the under. Most of the likely ways Game 1 plays out make for an under.

Current Standings: Brewer (22-20-2, $9,185), Keefer (30-35-2, $7,216), Emerson (7-7, $5,302), Grimala (21-22-1, $3,325)

