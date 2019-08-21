Vegas Play of the Day: New York Yankees at Oakland A’s

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

New York Yankees at Oakland A’s under 9.5 runs at plus-105: $300 to win $315

I thought this total had an unnecessary half-point to begin with. Add plus money to the under, and it’s a must-play.

Both these American League contenders can hit, sure, but RingCentral Stadium is notoriously more of a pitcher’s park. Oakland starter Mike Fiers and New York opponent J.A. Happ should be able to take advantage.

Fiers has been great all year, and while Happ has been up and down, he has a history of success against the As. I’m not very confident in any baseball betting, but as I ease my way back into the competition, there looks to be some value here.

Current Standings: Grimala (3-1, $10,225), Emerson (3-5, $8,290), Keefer (2-4, $7,305), Brewer (2-8, $6,375)

