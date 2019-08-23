Vegas Play of the Day: Browns at Buccaneers

Ron Schwane / AP

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Cleveland Browns minus-3 first half at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $440 to win $400:

According to reports, Cleveland is planning to play its starters for at least the first half of tonight's game, making it the first time this preseason the new-look Browns have put all their firepower on the field. And with quarterback Baker Mayfield's latest trash-talking controversy still raging, there should be plenty of motivation for the young QB to come out and sling it against the Bucs.

While it would be very Browns-like to fall flat in their big debut, I'm going out on a limb and betting that this won't be the same old Cleveland team we've gotten used to over the last two decades. This is a good squad that should put a couple scoring drives together tonight. That should be enough to cover.

Current Standings: Grimala (3-1, $10,425), Emerson (3-5, $8,290), Keefer (2-4, $7,105), Brewer (2-8, $6,175).