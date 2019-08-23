Las Vegas Sun

August 23, 2019

Vegas Play of the Day: Browns at Buccaneers

Ron Schwane / AP

Cleveland Browns’ Odell Beckham answers questions during a news conference Monday, April 1, 2019, in Berea, Ohio.

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Cleveland Browns minus-3 first half at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $440 to win $400:

According to reports, Cleveland is planning to play its starters for at least the first half of tonight's game, making it the first time this preseason the new-look Browns have put all their firepower on the field. And with quarterback Baker Mayfield's latest trash-talking controversy still raging, there should be plenty of motivation for the young QB to come out and sling it against the Bucs. 

While it would be very Browns-like to fall flat in their big debut, I'm going out on a limb and betting that this won't be the same old Cleveland team we've gotten used to over the last two decades. This is a good squad that should put a couple scoring drives together tonight. That should be enough to cover.

Current Standings: Grimala (3-1, $10,425), Emerson (3-5, $8,290), Keefer (2-4, $7,105), Brewer (2-8, $6,175).

