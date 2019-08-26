Vegas Play of the Day: Diamondbacks at Giants

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Arizona Diamondbacks minus-106 at San Francisco Giants: $530 to win $500

San Francisco starter Tyler Beede is having a rough season (3-7, 5.82 ERA, 1.63 WHIP), and it's gotten even worse over the last month. Beede has lost each of his last six starts, giving up 11 home runs during that span. His ERA for those six games is 8.23.

Arizona starter Alex Young hasn't been spectacular by any means (5-3, 4.04 ERA, 1.14 WHIP), but he's at least capable of putting up five decent innings and giving his team a chance to win. I'll wager with Young on the road.

Current Standings: Grimala (4-1, $10,865), Emerson (3-5, $8,290), Keefer (2-5, $6,125), Brewer (2-8, $5,975)