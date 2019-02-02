Vegas Play of the Day: James Harden vs. Rob Gronkowski Super Bowl prop

James Harden total points, assists and rebounds plus-2.5 vs. Rob Gronkowski receiving yards: $330 to win $300

Who says there’s only one day a year when the Super Bowl is eligible for Play of the Day? Let’s take advantage of the thousands of prop bets, and gamble on one that’s stretching over the next two days.

This one is convenient for me, because I’m shorting almost everything that pertains to Gronkowski in the Super Bowl. The Rams are strong against tight ends, and Gronkowski is no longer the force of nature he was in the old days.

James Harden, on the other hand, just keeps increasing his force-of-nature rankings. He’s on one of the most insane tears in NBA history, and is averaging 36 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

I think somewhere in the 50s is the high end of where Gronkowski will wind up with yards in the Super Bowl. Harden may flirt with getting to 50 points alone before considering assists and rebounds in the Rockets’ game at Utah tonight.

He cracked the half-century mark three times in January. These cross-sport bets are always tricky and don’t offer a ton of value, but they’re fun and it’s a special time on sports betting calendar.

Why shouldn’t Play of the Day join in on the fun and count on Harden?

