July 1, 2019

Vegas Play of the Day: Orioles at Rays

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Tampa Bay Rays minus-260 vs. Baltimore Orioles: $520 to win $200

After finishing in last place in the 2018-19 Play of the Day competition (and by a comical amount), I'm kicking off the 19-20 season with the safest bet on the board. The Rays are looking like a potential playoff team with the fourth-best record in the American league (48-36), while Baltimore is the worst team we've seen in some time at the major-league level. On paper, Tampa Bay should cruise. 

I'm making a modest bet on the big favorite and hoping I won't be in last place again for a long time. 

Current Standings: Keefer (0-0, $10,000), Emerson (0-0, $10,000), Brewer (0-0, $10,000), Grimala (0-0, $10,000)

