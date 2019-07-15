Vegas Play of the Day: Angels vs. Astros

Elaine Thompson / AP

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Los Angeles Angels plus-120 vs. Houston Astros, $500 to win $600: A series of poorly-timed injuries is wreaking havoc on the Houston pitching staff, and tonight the Astros will be forced to use an opener on the road against the Angels. Houston reliever Josh James (4.91 ERA, 1.32 WHIP) will pitch the first inning, then give way to scuffling Framber Valdez.

It's all seems a little off for the first-place Astros. None of Houston's pitching options for this game are favorable, and they'll be trying to navigate the whole "opener" thing, which is not something the Astros normally do. Even though LAA slugger Mike Trout is out for this game, I think there's a decent chance the Angels tag Houston's weak arms and take this one at home.

Current Standings: Grimala (2-0, $10,725), Keefer (2-2, $9,465), Emerson (0-1, $9,300), Brewer (0-2, $9,120).