Vegas Play of the Day: U.S. Open third round

Jordan Spieth

Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution / AP

Jordan Spieth hits from the bunker to the second green during his practice round for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Augusta, Ga.

By (contact)

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Jordan Spieth minus-0.5 third-round score vs. Nate Lashley at minus-150: $450 to win $300

Given the ending of the NBA and NHL seasons, I decided to do some U.S. Open reconnaissance this week and dip into the golf betting market for the first time in years. One player I found myself backing was Spieth.

Yes, the one-time supposed savior of the PGA Tour had been in a prolonged slump but he appeared to be headed in the right direction going into this weekend’s major at Pebble Beach. And the market was a little behind, as the prices of his odds still implied obvious reservations.

Well, we’re now through two rounds, and Speith has held up decently with a 1-under score. Today, he’s paired with Lashely, a journeyman who’s not really in his class.

Lashley captured a lot of attention on Thursday when he went 4-under par but he fell back to Earth Friday with a 3-over. The latter is more likely than the former going forward.

Spieth is on the upswing, and now is the time to back him.

Current Standings: Keefer (37-38-2, $9,246), Brewer (24-25-2, $6,770), Emerson (12-10, $5,662), Grimala (23-25-2, $2,325)

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or [email protected]. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.

