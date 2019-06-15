Vegas Play of the Day: U.S. Open third round

Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution / AP

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Jordan Spieth minus-0.5 third-round score vs. Nate Lashley at minus-150: $450 to win $300

Given the ending of the NBA and NHL seasons, I decided to do some U.S. Open reconnaissance this week and dip into the golf betting market for the first time in years. One player I found myself backing was Spieth.

Yes, the one-time supposed savior of the PGA Tour had been in a prolonged slump but he appeared to be headed in the right direction going into this weekend’s major at Pebble Beach. And the market was a little behind, as the prices of his odds still implied obvious reservations.

Well, we’re now through two rounds, and Speith has held up decently with a 1-under score. Today, he’s paired with Lashely, a journeyman who’s not really in his class.

Lashley captured a lot of attention on Thursday when he went 4-under par but he fell back to Earth Friday with a 3-over. The latter is more likely than the former going forward.

Spieth is on the upswing, and now is the time to back him.

Current Standings: Keefer (37-38-2, $9,246), Brewer (24-25-2, $6,770), Emerson (12-10, $5,662), Grimala (23-25-2, $2,325)

