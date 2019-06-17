Vegas Play of the Day: Marlins at Cardinals

Jeff Roberson / Associated Press

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun’s sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Miami Marlins plus-185 at St. Louis Cardinals, $500 to win $925: It's been a rough year for St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas, as he's gone from Cy Young contender in 2018 to a 4-7 record and a 4.83 ERA this season. In his last two starts, Mikolas has pitched a combined 9.0 innings and allowed eight earned runs. He's scuffling.

Miami starter Elieser Hernandez will be making his third career start, and the 24-year-old was actually pretty decent in his last outing, going 5.2 innings against the Cardinals on June 11 while striking out 7 and allowing 3 earned runs. The pitching matchup between Hernandez and Elieser looks like a toss-up to me.

With that in mind, I'll put my money on the underdog and hope for a big payout.

Current Standings: Keefer (37-39-2, $8,796), Brewer (24-26-2, $5,770), Emerson (12-10, $5,662), Grimala (23-25-2, $2,325)