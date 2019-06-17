Las Vegas Sun

June 17, 2019

Vegas Play of the Day: Marlins at Cardinals

Goldschmidt

Jeff Roberson / Associated Press

St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt swings during the fourth inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun’s sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Miami Marlins plus-185 at St. Louis Cardinals, $500 to win $925: It's been a rough year for St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas, as he's gone from Cy Young contender in 2018 to a 4-7 record and a 4.83 ERA this season. In his last two starts, Mikolas has pitched a combined 9.0 innings and allowed eight earned runs. He's scuffling. 

Miami starter Elieser Hernandez will be making his third career start, and the 24-year-old was actually pretty decent in his last outing, going 5.2 innings against the Cardinals on June 11 while striking out 7 and allowing 3 earned runs. The pitching matchup between Hernandez and Elieser looks like a toss-up to me. 

With that in mind, I'll put my money on the underdog and hope for a big payout. 

Current Standings: Keefer (37-39-2, $8,796), Brewer (24-26-2, $5,770), Emerson (12-10, $5,662), Grimala (23-25-2, $2,325)