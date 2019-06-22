Vegas Play of the Day: Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Washington Nationals minus-115 vs. Atlanta Braves: $345 to win $300

No one wants to bet against the Braves right now, as they’re one of the hottest teams in the league. The Nationals are on a pretty good run themselves, though.

Like Atlanta, Washington has won seven of its last 10 in beginning to show signs of being the contender many pegged it as coming into the year. The Nationals are in good position to continue to creep up on the National League East-leading Braves here.

Atlanta starter Mike Foltynewicz has great stuff but is erratic. It’s tough to back him.

Annibal Sanchez is more trustworthy. The lineups also aren’t all that much different in terms of overall competency.

Sure, the Braves have produced runs at a higher clip but the Nationals have a ton of ability. That ability is just starting to come through, so bettors should get it at a fair price while they can.

Current Standings: Keefer (37-40-2, $8,391), Emerson (12-10, $5,462), Brewer (24-25-2, $5,370), Grimala (23-26-2, $1,825)

