Vegas Play of the Day: Orioles vs. Indians

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Baltimore Orioles plus-175 vs. Cleveland Indians: $500 to win $875

There's no way around it, I'm going to finish in last place in our Play of the Day competition and there's nothing I can do to change that. And since this is my final bet for 2018-19, I'm going out with a big wager on the underdog Baltimore Orioles.

Like me, the Orioles are firmly entrenched at the bottom of the standings with an MLB-worst record of 22-58. They rank 26th in team OPS (0.694) and dead last in ERA (5.81, more than a half-run worse than the putrid Seattle Mariners at 5.20). And any notion of a home-field advantage has abandoned them (9-30 home record, worst in the league).

So why pick Baltimore to win today? Well, Cleveland starter Mike Clevinger got roughed up in his first start back from the DL two weeks ago, and he also suffered an ankle injury in that game that put him back on the 10-day DL. So he's something of a question mark. Maybe the O's can take advantage.

But really, this is about showing some dignity and respect for a proud franchise that is in last place but still fighting. Give me the Orioles or give me an empty bankroll.

Current Standings: Keefer (37-41-2, $8,046), Emerson (12-10, $5,462), Brewer (24-25-2, $5,370), Grimala (24-26-2, $2,745)