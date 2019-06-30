Vegas Play of the Day: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets under 8.5 runs minus-115: $1,150 to win $1,000

I’ve locked up this year’s Play of the Day title, but it will feel like a hollow victory if I do it while being unprofitable over the last 12 months. That’s why it’s time to go all-in on the final game on the board.

This looks like a lot of runs for a matchup between two strong pitchers — and one struggling offense. Atlanta starter Max Fried has been up and down on the year, but this should be a good chance to get back on track against light-hitting New York.

The Braves don’t have as much of a problem scoring runs, but they could be slowed down by Mets starter Noah Syndergaard. It hasn’t been the Mets’ ace best year, but he’s had success against the Braves in the past.

Look for something like a 3-2 victory for either side, which puts this solidly on the under, and hopefully, pushing my bankroll ever-so-slightly over its starting point.

Current Standings: Keefer (38-41-2, $9,045), Emerson (12-10, $5,462), Brewer (24-25-2, $5,370), Grimala (24-26-2, $2,745)

